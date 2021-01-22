Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

German Regulator Awaits Details for Complaints Against Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

January 22, 2021

Credit: Nord Stream 2
Credit: Nord Stream 2

Construction work on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be stopped for an indefinite period in German waters but opponents still need to give detailed reasons to justify the halt, Germany's federal maritime regulator BSH said on Thursday.

Two environmental groups this week filed complaints with BSH against a move to expand the period during which construction work could theoretically take place, effectively preventing further work on the pipeline for the time being.

Complaints against the pipeline to transport gas from Russia to Germany and other European states now have to be backed by convincing arguments but there is no fixed deadline to file these, BSH President Karin Kammann-Klippstein told a news conference.

"It's not in our hands," she told journalists, saying BSH would assess any reasons swiftly once they were submitted.

The United States, a fierce opponent of Nord Stream 2, this week imposed sanctions on a ship involved in building the pipeline to take Russian natural gas to Europe.

European Union lawmakers are expected to back a resolution on Thursday calling for the bloc to stop the completion of the pipeline in response to the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. 

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Edmund Blair)

Energy Pipelines Activity Europe Regulations

Related Offshore News

The Energean Power FPSO Illustration - the vessel will be used to develop Energean's gas fields offshore Israel - Credit: Energean

First Gas from Energean's Karish Field Could Be Delayed...
© Peterjohn Chisholm / Adobe Stock

Permitting for Big US Offshore Wind Farm to Resume 'Very,...


Trending Offshore News

Image by Ian Mantel - MarineTraffic.com

Elon Musk's Firm Buys Two Offshore Rigs to Serve as...
Offshore
Illustration - Oil platforms offshore Louisiana - Credit: Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock

Two Offshore Workers Charged over U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil...
Energy

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Current News

Russian Pipelaying Vessels En Route to Nord Stream 2 Work Site

Russian Pipelaying Vessels En Route to Nord Stream 2 Work Site

Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' Offshore Platform Order in Angola

Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' Offshore Platform Order in Angola

PetroRio Nears Full Takeover of Frade Offshore Field. Decom Costs Cut

PetroRio Nears Full Takeover of Frade Offshore Field. Decom Costs Cut

Dana Taps KenzFigee for Lifting Services on Two FPSOs

Dana Taps KenzFigee for Lifting Services on Two FPSOs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine