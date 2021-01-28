Global Energy Group, Rosetti Marino Team Up to Pursue Renewables Work in UK

UK-based Global Energy Group and Italy's Rosetti Marino have entered into a strategic partnership to execute large scale renewable energy and energy transition EPC and EPCI contracts in the UK.

Under the agreement, which is for five years, a 2-year extension option, the two companies will jointly tender and execute EPC, EPCI, and EPCIC contracts in the renewable energy sector in the UK.

"Scottish based Global Energy Group and Italian headquartered Rosetti Marino, are of comparable size and culture with strong family-led roots. In joining forces, the agreement provides Group with an increased competitive edge as well as adding a broader range of resources for customers in the UK," GEG said.

"The new partnership will offer customers a wide range of solutions from production of large steel structures to complete turnkey solutions from concept to commissioning. Rosetti and GEG share a common goal to lower the cost of energy for developers and ultimately consumers, whilst boosting local content in the UK as part of the UK’s ‘Green Recovery Strategy," GEG said in a statement released Thursday

"As the size of fixed offshore wind farms increases coupled with the pending emergence of commercial-scale floating offshore wind which will open up access to sites located in deeper and more remote locations, this new partnership will offer developers a trusted partner to deliver design, maintenance and fabrication solutions for large offshore substations maximizing UK content," GEG added.

Tim Cornelius, the newly appointed CEO for GEG, said: "The UK Continental Shelf has the potential to make a deep and meaningful impact on the UK’s overall net-zero target. Sharing existing expertise and infrastructure from the oil and gas industry with the offshore wind industry will be integral in the development of a world-class supply chain to support developers and owners of large-scale UK projects.

"Rosetti is a world-class partner in the energy sector who are also dedicated to the energy transition journey and we are delighted to have formed this strategic relationship with them to strengthen our offering to utilities, energy companies, developers, and owners of assets and projects in UK waters," said Cornelius, who was announced as CEO of GEG on January 18, after stepping down from the position of CEO of tidal energy developer Simec Atlantis, a position he'd held for 15 years.

Stefano Cappelli, Chief Commercial Officer said: "GEG share the same attitude and outlook towards the development of renewable energy and we are confident that our combined competences will consolidate our presence in this market. We are laying the foundations for what I am certain will be a successful and fruitful partnership and this strategic alliance will allow us to offer first-class EPC services to the UK energy sector.”