Equinor Gets Consent for Continued Use of Island Wellserver Vessel

Norwegian oil company Equinor has received regulatory consent to keep using the Island Wellserver well intervention vessel in 2021.

The consent, granted by the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, is an extension of an existing consent.

The consent applies to the use of Island Wellserver for light well intervention on fields in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea.

The Island Wellserver well intervention vessel is owned by Island Offshore. It was built in 2008, is Norwegian-flagged, and classified by DNV-GL. The vessel has been providing well intervention services for Equinor (then Statoil) since 2009.

Vessels for light well intervention are used to help to increase the recovery from oil wells in service. Lightwell intervention vessels are connected to a well with the aid of a toolbox lowered to the seabed. The vessels can carry out logging and wireline operations, but not drill. During LWI, downhole equipment is remotely operated via a wireline from the surface and – unlike rigs – without a riser.

