Solstad Nets North Sea, Suriname Charters for Three PSVs

Norway's Solstad Offshore said Thursday it had secured contracts for three platform supply vessels, two in the North Sea, and one in Suriname.

Platform supply vessel Normand Surfer has been awarded a long-term contract with an unnamed company in the North Sea. Solstad said the client was "a leading North Sea operator."

The vessel has been contracted for a period of four wells firm, which have an estimated total duration of around 550 days. The client will have options to extend the contract for two more wells.

The operations will be in UK waters and the start of the contract will be during the first quarter of 2021.

Also, Solstad said that the present contract for the platform supply vessel Far Spica has been extended with its current charterer. This contract is also in the UK and is now firm to December 2021.

Lastly, Solstad said that Tullow Suriname BV has contracted the PSV Normand Supra starting in December 2020 for a one-well drilling campaign offshore Suriname. The contract has an estimated duration of around three months, including vessel transit time.

This has been an eventful week for Solstad, contracts-wise. The company on Tuesday said it had signed a deal with ExxonMobil for the supply of offshore vessels for the U.S. oil major's Brazilian operations.

On Monday, Solstad said it had signed contracts for two offshore vessels in Norway, with Wintershall DEA and Aker BP.