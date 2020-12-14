Solstad Nets Charters for Platform Supply Vessels in Norway

Norwegian company Solstad Offshore has won charters for two of its platform supply vessels in Norway.

The offshore vessel owner said Monday that its platform supplier "Normand Serenade" has won a medium-term contract with Wintershall Dea to support the Deepsea Aberdeen rig's drilling operations in Norway.

Wintershall recently hired Odfjell's harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig to drill exploration wells at Dvalin North and Bergknapp fields and development wells at Vega field offshore Norway, with the drilling contract slated to start in February/March period of 2021.

For Solstad Offshore's Normand Serenade, the contract with Wintershall Dea starts during Q1 2021 and is for a duration of 2 wells firm + 5 well options.

Also, as part of the Frame Agreement between Aker BP and Solstad, Aker BP has chartered the platform supply vessel "Normand Arctic" for three months, starting February 2021. The contract includes a three-month extension option.

Furthermore, Solstad said that the 2012-built "Normand Arctic" has also won work with an undisclosed charterer for one well support, securing work for the vessel until the start of the Aker BP contract.