Solstad to Provide Supply Vessels for Exxon in Brazil

December 15, 2020

Credit: Solstad
Credit: Solstad

U.S. oil major ExxonMobil has signed an offshore vessel supply agreement with the Norwegian company Solstad Offshore.

Solstad Offshore said Thursday that it had entered into a so-called frame agreement with ExxonMobil's Brazilian subsidiary ExxonMobil Exploração Brasil Ltda. 

The agreement entails provision by Solstad of supply vessel services supporting Exxon's exploration activities in Brazil.

The frame agreement is for 3 years firm. The first call-off has been received for the platform supply vessel “Normand Swift."

Built in 2014, the Normand Swift vessel will stay with Exxon for a period of 3 months with start expected during December 2020.

The vessel was until recently on a contract with France's Total, also in Brazil.

