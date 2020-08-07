Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Offshore's Vessels Score Extensions with Total and Equinor

August 7, 2020

Credit: Solstad
Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner Solstad offshore has secured several contract extensions with oil companies Total and Equinor in Brazil.

France's Total has extended the contracts for the platform supply vessel Normand Swift and the AHTS vessel Far Sagaris until December 2020. Tge vessels will be used to support Total’s activities in the Lapa field in Brazil.

During the charter period, Far Sagaris will be replaced by Far Scout, as Far Sagaris will start a 3-year contract with Petrobras.

Also, Equinor has extended the contracts for the PSV’s Sea Brasil by one year until December 2021 and Far Scotsman by 6 months until May 2022. 

Both vessels will continue to support Equinor on their operation and development activities in Brazil, Solstad Offshore said.

New of Solstad's Brazil extensions come just days after the Norwegian vessel owner said it had won work for three of its vessels with BP in Australia. 

BP has awarded contracts for two anchor handling tug and supply vessels Normand Saracen and Far Senator, along with the platform supply vessel  Normand Leader. The vessels will support the company's Ironbark drilling program.

Offshore Energy Vessels Activity South America Brazil

