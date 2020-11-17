Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Lundin's Polmak Well in Barents Sea Comes Up Dry

November 17, 2020

Credit: Lundin Energy
Credit: Lundin Energy

Lundin Energy has failed to find hydrocarbons at its Polmak exploration well in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway. 

The Sweden-based firm said Monday it had completed exploration well 7221/4-1, targeting the Polmak prospect in licenses PL609 and PL1027, in the southern Barents Sea, and that the well was dry.

"The main objective of the well was to prove hydrocarbons in Triassic aged sandstones within the Kobbe formation of the Polmak prospect. The well encountered indications of hydrocarbons in a 9-meter interval in poor quality reservoir in the targeted formation and the well was classified as dry," the company said.

The well, spudded on October 10, was drilled 30 km east of the Johan Castberg discovery, by the West Bollsta semi-submersible drilling rig. To remind, drilling at the West Bollsta offshore rig had been halted at one point in October after a 26-ton pipe accidentally dropped on the drill floor. Luckily, nobody was injured.

Lundin operates the Polmak with a 47.5 percent working interest - subject to completion of the acquisition of Barents Sea asset interests from Idemitsu. Lundin's partners in licenses containing the Polmak are Wintershall DEA Norge AS with 25 percent, INPEX Norge AS with 10 percent, DNO Norge AS with 10 percent, and Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS with 7.5 percent working interests.

The Seadrill-managed West Bollsta drilling rig will now proceed to drill the Lundin Energy-operated, Bask prospect in PL533B, also in the Barents Sea.

The well 7219/11-1 will target Paleocene aged sandstones, estimated to hold gross unrisked prospective resources of 250 MMbo. The partners are Aker BP with 35 percent and Wintershall DEA with 25 percent working interests.

 

Drilling Activity Arctic Rigs Barents Sea

Related Offshore News

Credit: Lundin Energy

Lundin's Polmak Well in Barents Sea Comes Up Dry
P40 platform - Credit: MarineTraffic

Petrobras Selling 50% Stake in Marlim Cluster Offshore...

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

Current News

Inadequate Preload Procedure Caused Liftboat to Overturn -NTSB

Inadequate Preload Procedure Caused Liftboat to Overturn -NTSB

Prysmian Picked for Cable Works at RWE's Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Prysmian Picked for Cable Works at RWE's Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Suriname Offers 8 Blocks in Shallow Waters

Suriname Offers 8 Blocks in Shallow Waters

U.S. BOEM to Hold First 2021 Offshore Oil and Gas Lease Sale in March

U.S. BOEM to Hold First 2021 Offshore Oil and Gas Lease Sale in March

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine