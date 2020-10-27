Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Wintershall Dea Starts Development Drilling at Nova Offshore Project

October 27, 2020

West Mira - Credit: Wintershall Dea
West Mira - Credit: Wintershall Dea

Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has started drilling the first of what will be six development wells at its Nova field in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.

The Nova field, operated by Wintershall Dea which holds a 45% stake, will be developed as a subsea tie-back connecting two templates to Neptune Energy's Gjøa platform. 

Nova is located about 120 kilometers northwest of Bergen and approximately 17 kilometers southwest of the Gjøa platform in the Norwegian North Sea. Wintershall Dea has a 28% interest in the Gjøa license.

"With most of the subsea work already complete and a dedicated module installed on the host platform, Gjøa, the start of drilling represents the beginning of the final major packet of work in the development of the Nova field," Wintershall Dea said Tuesday.

Wintershall Dea is using the Seadrill-operated West Mira semi-submersible drilling rig. The rig will, over a period of around 400 days,drill three production wells through one of two subsea templates, and three water injection wells, through the second.

"Despite developing this field at a time of almost unprecedented challenges from the Covid-19 outbreak, all involved have worked tirelessly as One Team to safely deliver the Nova milestones according to plan. Getting the rig into place marks the start of the last phase for the Nova project,” said André Hesse, Nova Project Director at Wintershall Dea.

Nova is located about 120 kilometers northwest of Bergen and approximately 17 kilometers southwest of the Gjøa platform in the Norwegian North Sea. Wintershall Dea has a 28% interest in the Gjøa license.

Gjøa will receive the production fluids and provide injection water and lift gas to the Nova field. Oil from Nova will be transported from Gjøa through the Troll Oil Pipeline II to Mongstad, associated gas will be exported via the Far North Liquids and Associated Gas System (FLAGS) pipeline to St Fergus in the UK, supplying the European energy market. Production from Nova is expected to start in 2021.

When Nova goes online, it will be Wintershall Dea’s fourth operated subsea field in production in Norway.

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Norway Europe

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Mohamad Zubil Mat Som - Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)

Malaysia: Two Dead After Offshore Vessel Rams into Oil...
SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel used by Husky to produce oil from its offshore oil fields in the Atlantic Ocean, off Canada. Image credit: Captain Robert Walsh/MarineTraffic.com

Canada: Cenovus Energy to Buy Rival Husky Energy in $2.9B...

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Wintershall Dea Starts Development Drilling at Nova Offshore Project

Wintershall Dea Starts Development Drilling at Nova Offshore Project

Unique Subsea Robots to Serve Norwegian Oil Industry from 2022

Unique Subsea Robots to Serve Norwegian Oil Industry from 2022

Oceaneering Names Head of Business Development for Renewables

Oceaneering Names Head of Business Development for Renewables

HeliService Wins Two North Sea Gigs

HeliService Wins Two North Sea Gigs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine