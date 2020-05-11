VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Oil companies Neptune Energy and Wintershall Dea have informed that the 740-tonne topside module for the Nova development project in the Norwegian North Sea was lifted aboard the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform.

The Nova topside module was installed by the world’s largest crane vessel, Heerema Marine Contractors’ Sleipnir. The module will be used the develop Wintershall's Nova field, located about 120 kilometers northwest of Bergen and approximately 17 kilometers southwest of the Gjøa platform in the Norwegian North Sea, at a water depth of 370 meters.

The Nova field is being developed as a subsea tie-back, connecting two templates to the Gjøa platform. When Nova production begins in 2021, the topside module will receive the hydrocarbons from the field and provide water injection for pressure support and gas lift.

"Sharing infrastructure and making use of smart subsea solutions reduces costs, improves efficiency and lowers the carbon intensity of the operations for Wintershall Dea and Neptune," the two companies said.

The Duva and Gjøa P1 fields, both operated by Neptune, will also be tied-back to Gjøa in the future.