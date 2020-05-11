Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

May 11, 2020

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Nova Topside being lifted on Neptune's Gjøa Platform - Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Nova Topside being lifted on Neptune's Gjøa Platform - Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Oil companies Neptune Energy and Wintershall Dea have informed that the 740-tonne topside module for the Nova development project in the Norwegian North Sea was lifted aboard the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform.

The Nova topside module was installed by the world’s largest crane vessel, Heerema Marine Contractors’ Sleipnir. The module will be used the develop Wintershall's Nova field, located about 120 kilometers northwest of Bergen and approximately 17 kilometers southwest of the Gjøa platform in the Norwegian North Sea, at a water depth of 370 meters.

The Nova field is being developed as a subsea tie-back, connecting two templates to the Gjøa platform. When Nova production begins in 2021, the topside module will receive the hydrocarbons from the field and provide water injection for pressure support and gas lift.

"Sharing infrastructure and making use of smart subsea solutions reduces costs, improves efficiency and lowers the carbon intensity of the operations for Wintershall Dea and Neptune," the two companies said.

The Duva and Gjøa P1 fields, both operated by Neptune, will also be tied-back to Gjøa in the future.

 

Energy Industry News Activity Norway Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Vestas

Denmark's Vestas Breaks Wind Turbine Installation Record,...
AdobeStock - Image Credit: bizoo_n/AdobeStock

U.S. Gov't Urged to Enable Widespread Covid-19 Testing of...


Trending Offshore News

Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore
Image Credit: Van Oord

PHOTO: Van Oord's Heavy Lift Vessel Reaches Kriegers Flak...
Offshore

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine