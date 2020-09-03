Wintershall Dea Installs Nova Field Risers

Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has completed the installation of the risers for the Nova field development in the Norwegian North Sea, with development drilling set to follow.

The Nova field is being developed as a subsea tie-back, connecting two templates to Neptune Energy's Gjøa platform. Nova is located about 120 kilometers northwest of Bergen and approximately 17 kilometers southwest of the Gjøa platform in the Norwegian North Sea. Wintershall Dea has a 28% interest in the Gjøa license.

The NOVA risers are now ready to connect the underwater pipelines to the Gjøa platform. Most of the Nova subsea hardware is now in place, Wintershall Dea said Thursday.

The risers tie two production pipelines, as well as a water injection and a gas lift pipeline, to the specially constructed Nova module that was installed on the host platform Gjøa in May 2020.

Through the newly installed risers, Gjøa will provide injection water and lift gas to the Nova field and receive the hydrocarbon well stream.

Drilling next

"With the field’s two underwater templates and manifolds in place, the pipeline systems installed and modifications to Gjøa well underway, Wintershall Dea now looks toward the start of the Nova drilling campaign," Wintershall said.

Dennis L. Dickhausen, Wintershall Dea Nova Facilities Vice President: "The riser installation is a big milestone for the subsea part of the Nova development. It is the last piece of the puzzle in completing the subsea pipeline systems. With all the pipelines and risers now in place, we are nearing the finalization of the Nova subsea scope. The next step will be to start drilling."

National Oilwell Varco designed and fabricated the risers in Kalundborg, Denmark. They were picked up by Subsea 7’s Seven Arctic vessel which installed them on the Nova field, 120 kilometers northwest of Bergen.

After the summer the risers will be tied-in to the pipelines, tested and finalized for commissioning and production start, the company said.

As part of the riser installation, the Gjøa platform was shut down for two weeks, allowing the new subsea hardware to be connected to the Nova topside module. The operation was supported by Rosenberg Worley, which was also conducting other critical work on the Nova topside aboard Gjøa, Wintershall Dea said.

Wintershall Dea operates the Nova field with a 45% stake. Its partners are Spirit Energy Norge AS (20%), Edison Norge AS (15%), Sval Energi AS (10%) and ONE-Dyas Norge AS (10%).

Oil from Nova will be transported from Gjøa through the Troll Oil Pipeline II to Mongstad, associated gas will be exported via the Far North Liquids and Associated Gas System (FLAGS) pipeline to St Fergus in the UK, supplying the European energy market.

When Nova comes on stream, it will be Wintershall Dea’s fourth operated subsea field in production in Norway.