Harvey Gulf to Equip Eight More Vessels with Battery Systems

September 24, 2020

Harvey Energy is America’s first tri-fueled vessel utilizing three fuel sources: diesel, LNG and electric battery power (Photo: Harvey Gulf)
Harvey Gulf International Marine announced Thursday it will install 10 battery systems on board eight of its vessels as the U.S. based offshore vessel owner continues its efforts to transform its fleet for greener operations.

Harvey Gulf said it plans to install battery systems to convert its 310-foot liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled platform supply vessels (PSV) Harvey America, Harvey Liberty, Harvey Power and Harvey Freedom into tri-fuel vessels.

Another four battery systems will be fitted onto three of the company’s 300- and 310-foot PSVs—Harvey Supporter, Harvey Hawk and Harvey Condor—with two systems being installed on one of the vessels.

Harvey Gulf’s 340-foot multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Harvey Subsea will also be fitted with two battery systems, making it the only MPSV in the Americas that is dual fuel and battery powered.

Shane Guidry, CEO of Harvey Gulf and QLNG, said, “Now that we have successfully completed sea-trials of the Harvey Energy, America’s first tri-fueled vessel utilizing three fuel sources—diesel, LNG and electric battery power—and with battery power being installed on the Harvey Champion, making her dual fueled, my team and I have made the decision to purchase 10 additional battery systems to be installed on our largest PSVs and one of our newest MPSVs.”

Harvey Gulf already operates PSVs powered by both LNG and battery systems, a hybrid anchor handling tug for ship tendering service, America’s only LNG marine fueling dock, and will soon take delivery of America’s first dynamic position class (1) LNG articulated tug and barge (ATB) bunkering vessel.

Installation of the 10 battery systems will enable Harvey Gulf to own and operate the world's largest fleet of combined dual- and tri-fueled vessels, the company said.

“This fleet of vessels will be crucial in assisting our clients’ efforts to achieve net carbon zero, and we will continue to listen to them and invest in technology that will assist with their goals,” Guidry said.

Guidry indicated that more fleet changes could be in the works: “I have new ideas on the drawing board and should be announcing more transformations to assist our customers with doing our part to achieve net carbon zero.”

