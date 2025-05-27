Simon Møkster Shipping Pools Starlink bandwidth from Marlink

Marlink is supporting Simon Møkster Shipping with flexible allocation of Starlink LEO bandwidth across its fleet, enabling the ship owner to deploy LEO internet bandwidth where it is most needed, supporting simplified connectivity for business applications and crew welfare services.

Simon Møkster Shipping completed a fleet-wide upgrade of its hybrid network solution to Sealink NextGen in May 2024, accelerating the company’s digitalization program.

Simon Møkster Shipping operates 15 vessels. From its head office in Stavanger, Norway it mainly operates in the North and the Barents Seas with approximately 500 employees in onshore and offshore roles.

“Simon Møkster Shipping accelerates our digital journey with a new level of flexibility and efficiency offered by the Starlink pooled bandwidth model,” said “Terje Gjerde, Simon Møkster Shipping. “With Marlink as our trusted partner, we’re not just staying connected, we’re gaining the digital edge we need to stay ahead in a highly competitive market.”