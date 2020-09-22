SeaBird Exploration Wins Seismic Work in Gulf of Mexico

Oslo-listed seismic surveyor SeaBird Exploration has said it has secured a new contract in the Gulf of Mexico.

SeaBird said Monday it had received a letter of award for an Ocean Bottom Node source contract in the Gulf of Mexico.

The company did not say who the client was but said that the contract would start in Q4 2020 with an expected duration of about three months.

This is the second OBN-related award in the Gulf of Mexico for an Oslo-listed seismic company in as many days.

Namely, Magseis Fairfield on Monday said it had secured an OBN survey contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with an unnamed client.

The contract is for a deepwater 4D Baseline Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The survey is expected to start in December 2020 and take around 80 days to complete.



