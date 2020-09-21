Magseis Fairfield Bags Gulf of Mexico OBN Contract

Oslo-listed provider of ocean bottom node survey services Magseis Fairfield has secured an OBN survey contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with an unnamed client.

Magseis Fairfield said Monday the contract "with a repeat customer" was for a deepwater 4D Baseline Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The survey is expected to start in December 2020 and take around 80 days to complete.

Magseis Fairfield said it would mobilize the second ZXPLR crew for this project.

Carel Hooijkaas, CEO in Magseis Fairfield said: "Our Ocean Bottom Node technology in the Gulf of Mexico continues to deliver high quality and cost-effective data to our clients."

He said the award highlighted the fact that during these challenging market conditions, the companies clients were looking at cash and value generation from existing reserves, thus opting for Magseis Fairfield OBN technology.