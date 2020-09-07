Eiffage, Engie to Build Substation for Iberdrola's French Offshore Wind Farm

Spanish energy company Iberdrola has via its French subsidiary Ailes Marines awarded a contract for the construction of an offshore substation for the Saint-Brieuc bay offshore wind farm in Brittany, France.

A joint venture, formed by Eiffage Métal and Engie Solutions, will be responsible for the fabrication of all the structural elements of the substation, except for the electrical equipment.

The Saint-Brieuc bay offshore substation will consist of a 63-meter-high jacket of 1,630 tonnes and 315 tonnes piles and a topside weighing approximately 3,400 tonnes. The topside will be 55 meters long, 31 meters wide, and 23 meters high.

Eiffage Métal is responsible for the engineering and construction of the steel structures for both the topside and jacket. All works will be performed in the production facilities of its subsidiary Smulders.

Engie Solutions in Belgium is in charge of the engineering, procurement, integration, construction and testing (on- and offshore) of all LV, MV, HV and auxiliary systems for the jacket and topside.

Engineering and construction works have already been started for the topside and jacket.

Fabrication works, scheduled to finish in early 2022, will be carried out in the yards operated by Eiffage in Belgium and Poland with final assembly works to take place in Belgium at the shipyards run by Engie Solutions. Sail away of both the topside and jacket is scheduled for the middle of 2022.

The €2.4 billion offshore wind farm in the bay of Saint-Brieuc will cover a total area of 75 km², will have a total capacity of 496 MW, and will produce 1,820 GWh annually, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 835,000 inhabitants.

The wind farm, located 16,3 km off the French coast, is the first large scale offshore wind farm in Brittany and one of the first in France to obtain all the necessary government permits for its construction and operation.

Iberdrola said Monday that it had, since March 2020, completed almost all the supply contracts for Saint-Brieuc, with only the electrical equipment for the substation yet to be awarded.

The wind turbines are being manufactured by Siemens Gamesa, Prysmian will take over the underwater cable, Van Oord will transport the foundations - planned for March 2021 - and Saipem will install the substation on site. The windfarm's commissioning is planned for 2023.

