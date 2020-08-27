ACE Winches Wraps Karish Gas Pipeline Shore-Pull Work

UK-based company ACE Winches has this week completed a shore-pull project in Israel for a 2.7km 30” gas sales export pipeline for the Energean's Karish gas development in the south-east Mediterranean Sea.

Working with TechnipFMC, the main EPC contractor for the offshore gas field development, Ace Winches - a Balmoral company - installed the pull wires and operated a 550Te linear winch at Energean Karish project.

Gavin Stephen, Project Manager – TechnipFMC, said: “The Karish gas sales pipeline shore-pull was a challenging scope and ACE Winches was integral to the success of this operation on the project.

The Karish gas field will be developed through a gas FPSO - the Energean Power - which will be linked to shore via a 90-kilometer pipeline, and will be the first FPSO ever to operate in the Eastern Mediterranean

Allseas' pipelay vessel, Solitaire, in June completed the core installation of a 30’’ and 24’’ pipeline of 90.3 km length, at depths of up to 1,700 meters. The full pipeline installation is expected to be completed in 4Q 2020.

The FPSO hull recently arrived in Singapore from China for topside integration, and this week saw the first topside module installed on the hull.

Once the topside integration work is complete, the FPSO will be towed to the Karish field in Israel for installation and hook-up. The offshore gas field sits at a water depth of 1,750 meters.

Topsides integration and commissioning activities in Singapore are expected to take approximately ten months in total, and then the FPSO will be towed to the Karish field in Israel for mooring, hook-up and commissioning of the FPSO, all of which is expected to take up to four months.

The FPSO will have a gas treatment capacity of 800 MMscf/day and liquids storage capacity of 800,000 bbls.

Earlier this week, Energean said that suction anchors for the FPSO had been installed at the seabed, with the installation of mooring lines in progress, and the whole project on track to deliver first gas in 2H 2021.

According to WorldEnergyReports, the FPSO will be spread moored with 14 mooring lines in a water depth of 1,750 m. Lankhorst will supply 28 rope lengths totaling 43,400 m.



