VIDEO: Suction Anchors Installed Off Israel for Energean Power FPSO

London-listed oil and gas company Energean has informed that suction anchors, designed to keep the Energean Power FPSO in place at the Karish field off Israel, have been installed.

Energean said Monday that the installation of the suction anchor took less than three weeks to complete. In total, 13 piles of 7.5 meters diameter, 19 meters height, and weighing 176 tons each, plus one pile of 9 meters diameter, 17 meters height, and weighing 233 tons have been installed on the seabed, in water depths ranging from 1,695 meters to 1,763 meters.

The piles were transported and installed by the heavy-lift construction vessel “Fairprayer”, owned by Jumbo Offshore and subcontracted by the Karish EPC contractor, TechnipFMC.

The suction anchor installation project is a part of the development of the Energean-operated Karish and Tanin offshore gas fields in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Israel.

Energean's gas assets in Israel will be developed using the "Energean Power" FPSO, currently under construction in Singapore.

The FPSO will be installed 90 km offshore and be the first FPSO ever to operate in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The FPSO will have a gas treatment capacity of 800 MMscf/day and liquids storage capacity of 800,000 bbls.

"Installation of the Energean Power FPSO mooring lines is now in progress and the project remains on track to deliver first gas in 2H 2021," Energean said Monday.