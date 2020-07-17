Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's Oil Output in June Drops More than Expected

July 17, 2020

Johan Sverdrup field - Photo: Equinor
Johan Sverdrup field - Photo: Equinor

Norway's June crude oil output fell more than expected from May while natural gas production rose less than expected, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

Crude oil output fell 12% to 1.54 million barrels per day (bpd) which was 4.1% below the official forecast which corresponded to a production cap of 1.61 million bpd set by the government.

The total production quota is spread across various oil fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

"The fields that produced less than the quota set for June can add these volumes to their production quota in the second half of the year," the oil and energy ministry said in separate statement on Friday.

Crude oil output year on year, however, was up 45.8% due to the ramp-up of Norway's giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield, which started production last October.

Natural gas output rose 5.9% month on month to 279.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, 10% below the official forecast and its year-ago level.

Norway is Europe's second largest natural gas supplier after Russia and produces about 2% of the world's crude oil. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Victoria Klesty; editing by Jason Neely)

 

Norway Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Illustration only: Image by nikkytok/AdobeStock

Deepwater Atlas Drillship Tipped for Shenandoah Drilling,...
Image Credit: Trident Energy

Petrobras Completes Sale of Ten Offshore Fields to Trident...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only: Image by nikkytok/AdobeStock

Deepwater Atlas Drillship Tipped for Shenandoah Drilling,...
Offshore
Woodside's Sangomar FPSO render - Credit: Woodside

Westwood Expects 40 FPSOs to be Ordered in 2020-2024...
Industry News

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Maersk Drilling Upgrades Maersk Valiant Drillship

Maersk Drilling Upgrades Maersk Valiant Drillship

COVID-19 Hits Indonesia's 1H 2020 Oil and Gas Liftings

COVID-19 Hits Indonesia's 1H 2020 Oil and Gas Liftings

Norway's Oil Output in June Drops More than Expected

Norway's Oil Output in June Drops More than Expected

Polarcus Nadia on the Move after Long Layup

Polarcus Nadia on the Move after Long Layup

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine