Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Beats Q2 Forecast on Record Output, Keeps Guidance

July 14, 2020

Image Credit: Aker BP
Image Credit: Aker BP

Norwegian oil firm Aker BP on Tuesday beat second-quarter pretax profit expectations helped by record output and a partial reversal of impairments from the previous quarter as oil prices rose.

Pretax profit fell to $151 million from $249 million a year earlier but beat a forecast of $91.3 million in a Refinitiv poll of analysts, said the company, which is jointly controlled by BP Plc and investment firm Aker ASA.

Aker BP, which has a stake in Norway's giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield, repeated its 2020 production guidance of 205,000-220,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day.

The company took an impairment charge of $654 million in the first quarter as oil prices crashed, resulting in a pretax loss of $414 million. Due to a rise in oil prices, it reversed $136 million of that impairment in the second quarter.

Brent futures have more than doubled since April to $41.80 a barrel on Tuesday, but were still well below of more than $70 a barrel at the start of the year.

Aker BP also reversed some of capital spending cuts it announced in March after reviving the Hod field redevelopment project and adding $150 million to its 2020 capital spending, which is now seen at $1.35 billion.

The project was revived after the Norwegian parliament approved tax incentives to help the oil industry to continue investments and preserve jobs in the country's key industry.

The company, 30% owned by BP, reported record-high quarterly output of 209,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in April through June.

Aker BP repeated its plan to pay $425 million in dividends for the full year, down from an original plan of $850 million.

The company said its operations have not been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development was proceeding as planned.

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Finance Energy Industry News Activity Norway Europe Production

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Woodside

Woodside Expects $4.37B Loss after Asset Write-down
NOAKA Illustration; Credit: Aker BP

Aker BP: NOAKA Offshore Development to Cost $5.3B


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - Offshore platform in Brazil - Image by Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Brazil's Offshore Oil Workers Chilled by Coronavirus...
Energy
OPEC Logo - Image Credit: Maxim Grebeshkov

OPEC Expects Record Rise in Oil Demand in 2021
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Offshore Wind Spending Hits Record High, Despite Covid-19

Offshore Wind Spending Hits Record High, Despite Covid-19

Teknotherm Marine to Deliver HVAC for Østensjø's Newbuilds

Teknotherm Marine to Deliver HVAC for Østensjø's Newbuilds

Poland to Merge Four Energy Groups with Aim to Make International Player

Poland to Merge Four Energy Groups with Aim to Make International Player

OPEC Expects Record Rise in Oil Demand in 2021

OPEC Expects Record Rise in Oil Demand in 2021

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine