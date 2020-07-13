Ørsted, Van Oord Complete Installation of Array Cables at Borssele I & II Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted and Van Oord have successfully installed all 94 array cables connecting the turbines of the Borssele I & II offshore wind farm in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. The installation started, ahead of schedule, in February this year.

The cables were installed by Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Nexus. Next month, Van Oord and Ørsted also expect to finalize the cable burial campaign with Van Oord’s trencher Dig-It. The 94 cables were fabricated by Nexans.

Kunuk Rosing, Project Manager Ørsted for the electrical project execution said: "Despite the challenging times, we have finalised the cable installation process without delay or significant problems. This is an important milestone for delivering power for one million households by the end of the year. Reaching our goals was possible thanks to a very high performing team from Van Oord and good cooperation with Nexans and the TSO, TenneT."

Arjan Dirkmaat, Project Manager Van Oord: "The installation of the cables went very well. The innovations initiated prior to the works paid out in high-quality productions, setting a new standard for Van Oord’s cable installation works. I am proud of the project team, the vessel crews, suppliers and our riggers. They are the key to our success and delivered yet another cable installation project to our partner Ørsted ahead of time."

Borssele 1 & 2 is located 22 kilometers off the coast of the Dutch province of Zeeland at water depths ranging from 14 to 39.7 meters. Construction of Borssele 1 & 2 started in January with the installation of the first foundation.

Ørsted in April said that Borssele I & II in had delivered first power to the Dutch grid with the first turbine completed and supplying electricity.

Klaasjaap Buijs, Construction Manager Ørsted said: ‘We are now approaching the last phase of the installation of Borssele I & II. Even with our stringent COVID-19 measures, we are still well on track to complete the installation before the end of the year. The cable installation scope was a good example of our excellent relationship with the neighbouring windfarm of Borssele III & IV, under construction by the Blauwwind consortium. It is not often that different companies successfully share cable installation vessels across different projects.’

A total of 94 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines will be installed at Borssele 1 & 2, making it the largest offshore wind farm in the Netherlands when completed.