All Borssele 1&2 Offshore Wind Farm Foundations in Place

Danish wind farm developer Ørsted and Belgium installation contractor DEME Offshore have completed the installation of the 94 foundations at the Borssele 1&2 offshore wind farm location in the Dutch North Sea.

The foundations were installed by DEME’s installation vessel ‘Innovation’. The Sif site in Rotterdam has been used as a load-out location for the foundations. The 94 monopiles were fabricated by Sif and EEW SPC. The 94 transition pieces came from Bladt and EEW OSB.

Ørsted in April said that Borssele 1 & 2 in the Dutch North Sea had delivered first power to the Dutch grid with the first turbine completed and supplying electricity.

Borssele 1 & 2 is located 22 kilometers off the coast of the Dutch province of Zeeland at water depths ranging from 14 to 39.7 meters. Construction of Borssele 1 & 2 started in January with the installation of the first foundation.

A total of 94 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines will be installed at Borssele 1 & 2, making it the largest offshore wind farm in the Netherlands when completed.

Commenting this week,Ørsted's Klaasjaap Buijs, Construction Manager for Borssele 1&2: “Even with our strict COVID-19 measures we are well on track with the construction of the wind farm. In the last few weeks we even had three jack-up vessels, two cable installation and burial vessels, two SOVs, one supply vessel and 11 CTVs on site. I’ve never seen such a busy site. We have already installed 74 of the 94 cables and 20 of the 94 turbines. The wind farm will be completed by the end of this year and will then supply green energy for one million households.”