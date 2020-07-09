Northern Offshore Services Adds Two More Vessels to Its Fleet

Crew transfer vessel specialist Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) has expanded its fleet with two vessels SURE Diamond and SURE Dynamic from Sure Wind Marine Limited. The company's offshore support vessel fleet now stands at 41 vessels.

The two vessels are being renamed to M/V Master and M/V Mariner and will be part of the M-Class series, now four vessels in the series.

They will continue their current operations on offshore wind farms in Germany, Northern Offshore Services said Thursday.

The M-Class series are 27 M high-speed offshore support vessels, equipped with Controllable Pitch Propellers. The 2 x MAN engines combined with the CPP enables the M-Class with a speed of 27 knots.

"The vessels provide air suspended seats, including seatbelts and headrests for maximum safety for the passenger. The accommodation and bridge are fully air-conditioned with all decks fitted with noise-deadening materials to reduce noise levels for a comfortable transfer environment. Crew accommodation on board is available for 6 crew members," the company said.

“We are grateful to further extend this vessel series with two more vessels. We believe that this will truly strengthen our marketing position, and this will allow NOS to further provide our customer with the best possible service. We have seen great results from our two first M-CLASS vessels and now we gladly welcome Master and Mariner to our fleet.” Says David Kristensson at Northern Offshore Group.



