ABB Solutions for Yinson's Marlim 2 FPSO

Swiss-based technology giant ABB will provide electrical, control, and telecommunication solutions for Malaysia-based Yinson's new FPSO - Anna Nery. Once delivered, the FPSO will be deployed at Petrobras' Marlim 2 oil field offshore Brazil.

"Leveraging its ABB Ability System 800xA control system with Select Input/Output (IO), ABB will take responsibility for integration engineering in the project, integrating all the production modules onboard the vessel into a combined Integrated Safety and Control System (ICSS)," ABB said.

The FPSO is currently being built - converted from the Falcon VLCC - in China. According to WorldEnergyReports.com, the FPSO conversion works are being carried out at the Cosco Nantong shipyard, while the topside integration work will be conducted by Keppel.

It is on track to be deployed offshore Brazil by Q1 2023 where it will stay for 25 years on a $5.4 billion contract. This will be Malaysia-based Yinson’s first vessel to operate in Brazil waters. It will have a storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels. It is owned by Yinson (75%) and Sumitomo (25%)

Select IO

ABB said that the Yinson FPSO project is one of several offshore projects where ABB will utilize its Select IO for more efficient project execution.

"Select IO is an ethernet based, single-channel input-output system, where field signals are digitally marshaled in smart junction boxes. Utilizing ABB’s xStream engineering approach alongside digital marshaling, Select IO will reduce project time by allowing the project team to decouple the hardware and software tasks and fully standardize the cabinet design. Cabinets can then be installed and terminated at a much earlier phase during construction" ABB said.

"ABB will perform all software engineering in a cloud-based system bringing the hardware and software application together at a later stage utilizing Select IO digital marshaling. This seamless integration will improve interface for topside production, safety systems, marine systems, telecom packages, surveillance equipment and the electrical systems," ABB said.



