Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Yinson Welcomes Sumitomo as Partner in Brazil FPSO Project

April 28, 2020

VLCC being converted into the FPSO bound for Marlim project in Brazil.
VLCC being converted into the FPSO bound for Marlim project in Brazil.

Malaysian FPSO supplier Yinson has signed a deal with Japan's Sumitomo for the latter's participation in the Marlim FPSO project.

Yinson said Thursday that the two companies concluded an agreement for their participation in the charter, operations, and maintenance of FPSO Anna Nery, an FPSO for Petrobras' Marlim revitalization project in Brazil.

Sumitomo will have a 25% stake in the FPSO Anna Nery (previously known as Marlim 2) project, which was awarded to Yinson by Petrobras. Yinson will retain 75%. 

Sumitomo’s participation follows on from the signing of a long term and binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties on 20 April 2018 to jointly pursue and collaborate in the leasing and operation of FPSO and FSO projects worldwide.

Yinson had also successfully divested a 26% stake in FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor in Ghana to a Sumitomo-led consortium prior to this.

"Yinson and Sumitomo have a longstanding relationship built on trust and cooperation. In Sumitomo, we saw a partner that, like us, was seeking long-term strategic partnership – not just financial returns on a single project,” said Yinson Group Chief Executive Officer Lim Chern Yuan.

"We are confident that the collaboration with Sumitomo will improve our ability to deliver FPSO Anna Nery safely and on time. We look forward to working with Sumitomo for future projects in time to come,” he said.

The FPSO is currently being built - converted from the Falcon VLCC - in China. It is on track to be deployed offshore Brazil by Q1 2023 where it will stay for 25 years on a $5.4 billion contract. This will be Yinson’s first vessel to operate in Brazil waters.

Energy Vessels Activity FPSO Floating Production Brazil Yinson

Related Offshore News

The West Chirag Platform, part of the Chirag Oil Project in the Azerbaijani Caspian Sea - Credit: BP (File Photo)

Oil Majors, Governments Haggle over Oil Output Cuts
VLCC being converted into the FPSO bound for Marlim project in Brazil.

Yinson Welcomes Sumitomo as Partner in Brazil FPSO Project


Trending Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
Finance
Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Sues Beach Energy for Terminating...
Legal

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

Another Partner Joins Dutch Offshore Hydrogen Project

Another Partner Joins Dutch Offshore Hydrogen Project

Aker Solutions' Carbon-capture Tech Gets Green Light

Aker Solutions' Carbon-capture Tech Gets Green Light

Polarcus Wins Survey Work in Asia Pacific

Polarcus Wins Survey Work in Asia Pacific

Offshore Wind Firm Orsted Beats Profit Forecasts

Offshore Wind Firm Orsted Beats Profit Forecasts

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine