Petronas Puts Off Kebabangan Field Maintenance

Malaysia's Petronas said it has deferred maintenance activities at the Kebabangan gas field in Sabah, which had been originally slated for April.

Malaysia implemented lockdown measures in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Maintenance activities at the Kebabangan gas field have been deferred from April, to a later date, which is yet to be finalised and confirmed," a Petronas spokeswoman said in an email.

The field is scheduled to shut on Aug. 21 for about 18 days, a source familiar with the matter said.

Located about 60 miles (97 km) offshore Malaysia, the field is operated by Kebabangan Petroleum Operating Co, a joint venture between Petronas, ConocoPhillips, and Royal Dutch Shell.

The gas it produces is exported via pipeline to the Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal.

