DNV Boosts Offshore Wind and Renewables Team

DNV Inspection has appointed two new specialists to support its expanding offshore wind and low-carbon energy business as global demand rises for assurance and inspection services across renewables, the company said on Thursday.

Iván Jaramillo González has joined as project manager to lead offshore wind inspection activities across multiple regions and the wider supply chain. He brings more than 12 years of experience from roles at Iberdrola, Avangrid and Vineyard Wind and will help guide DNV’s expansion into markets including Spain, the UK, Germany, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea.

“The rapid growth of offshore wind projects around the world is making assurance and inspection increasingly sought after. Ensuring projects advance efficiently and safely is critical to building confidence in the offshore wind and broader low-carbon energy sectors,” said Iván Jaramillo González.

The company has also appointed Nathalie Stacey as recruiter for renewables. She has worked at DNV for a decade, beginning as an inspection coordinator for oil and gas before helping expand the group’s renewable energy inspection capability.

“Having spent more than a decade with DNV, it is incredibly rewarding to play a part in its growing renewable energy inspection capabilities. Building a network of specialist talent is essential to delivering the right expertise to manage the complexities that come with low-carbon and renewables projects, ensuring we have the right people in place to support the safe and successful deployment of renewables projects,” said Stacey.

The appointments follow a period of strategic growth for DNV’s low-carbon inspection activities, including work in offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), battery storage and solar.