SWS Delivers Newbuild Jack-Up Rig to Northern Offshore

China's Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding has this month delivered the newbuild jack-up Energy Edge to its owner Northern Offshore.

The delivery of the CJ-50 design jack-up drilling unit took place in Shanghai on May 2.

According to previous reports, the Energy Edge is scheduled to start drilling for Qatar Petroleum in Qatar in June 2020.

Data from VesselsValue shows the rig has a four-year contract with Qatar Petroleum, with an estimated dayrate of $80,000.

The rig will be used for drilling at Qatar Petroleum's giant North Field East development project offshore Qatar where the 80-well drilling program started on March 29.

The first of 80 North Field East development wells was spudded by the jack-up rig “GulfDrill Lovanda”, which is managed and operated by GulfDrill, a joint venture between the Qatar based drilling contractor Gulf Drilling International, and Oslo-listed drilling firm Seadrill.

This phase of the North Field expansion project will increase Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (Mtpa) to 110 Mtpa.