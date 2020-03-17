Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Repsol Sinopec to Tie-In Tain to Bleo Holm FPSO

March 17, 2020

Bleo Holm FPSO - Image Credit: Repsol Sinopec
Bleo Holm FPSO - Image Credit: Repsol Sinopec

UK-based oil and gas operator Repsol Sinopec is planning to apply for permission for the development of the Tain field in the Central North Sea, offshore the UK.

The Tain field is located in Block 13/23b.  The Tain field will be developed by the drilling of two wells (OP1 & OP2) around 120 meters south of the existing Tain exploration well.

The plan is to tie the well back into the existing Bleo Holm FPSO in the block 13/28a in the Inner Moray Firth area, through a new 19 km pipeline with associated gas lift line and control/chemical injection umbilical.

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK last week published an Environmental Statement for public consultation regarding the proposed development of the Tain field.

The proposed Tain drill center lies in Scottish waters, approximately 72 km from the nearest landfall at Fraserburgh on the east coast of Scotland, and approximately 170 km west-south-west of the UK/Norway transboundary line. The Tain wells will be drilled using a jack-up drilling unit.  

The drilling of the Tain development wells is expected to start in Q1 2022, with each well estimated to take up to 100 days including mobilization and demobilization. 

The installation of the subsea infrastructure, including pipeline, umbilical, manifold, subsea isolation valve (SSIV), production and umbilical riser replacement, etc. is targeted to take place from June to July 2022. The necessary modifications to the Bleo Holm topsides are targeted to be executed from June to December 2021. 

First oil from the Tain field development is targeted for August 2022.

Energy Subsea Pipelines North Sea Industry News Activity FPSO Production Development

Related Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Credit: Northland Deutsche Bucht

Northland Power Gives Up on Mono Bucket Demo at Deutsche...


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine