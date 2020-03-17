Repsol Sinopec to Tie-In Tain to Bleo Holm FPSO

UK-based oil and gas operator Repsol Sinopec is planning to apply for permission for the development of the Tain field in the Central North Sea, offshore the UK.

The Tain field is located in Block 13/23b. The Tain field will be developed by the drilling of two wells (OP1 & OP2) around 120 meters south of the existing Tain exploration well.

The plan is to tie the well back into the existing Bleo Holm FPSO in the block 13/28a in the Inner Moray Firth area, through a new 19 km pipeline with associated gas lift line and control/chemical injection umbilical.

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK last week published an Environmental Statement for public consultation regarding the proposed development of the Tain field.

The proposed Tain drill center lies in Scottish waters, approximately 72 km from the nearest landfall at Fraserburgh on the east coast of Scotland, and approximately 170 km west-south-west of the UK/Norway transboundary line. The Tain wells will be drilled using a jack-up drilling unit.

The drilling of the Tain development wells is expected to start in Q1 2022, with each well estimated to take up to 100 days including mobilization and demobilization.

The installation of the subsea infrastructure, including pipeline, umbilical, manifold, subsea isolation valve (SSIV), production and umbilical riser replacement, etc. is targeted to take place from June to July 2022. The necessary modifications to the Bleo Holm topsides are targeted to be executed from June to December 2021.

First oil from the Tain field development is targeted for August 2022.



