Wintershall Dea Appoints New COO

March 10, 2020

Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea will name Dawn Summers to the Executive Board and as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As COO, she will be responsible for the Business Units Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, UK and Denmark, Egypt, Libya, Algeria and UAE as of 1 June 2020.

Summers has more than 25 years of extensive international experience in the oil and gas industry and has worked for BP, Genel Energy, Origin Energy, and Beach Energy, among others.

For the last two years, Dawn has served as Chief Operating Officer of the Australian oil and gas producer Beach Energy. Prior to that she was Chief Operating Officer responsible for the integrated gas division of the Australian company Origin Energy from 2016 to 2018 and Head of HSE, Operations and Developments at Genel Energy from 2013 to 2015.

For the first 20 years of her career, Dawn held a variety of leadership roles at BP. These include Vice President Organisational Capability for Global Operations, HSE & Engineering, Sector Leadership Organisational Change Lead, BP Macondo Crisis Response Project General Manager and several operational, engineering and project leadership positions in Houston, London, Azerbaijan and the North Sea region. 

She holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Edinburgh University and Executive Operations Leadership from MIT Sloane School of Management.

“We are very pleased that Dawn will join Wintershall Dea. She will strengthen the management team and the company with her extensive international and operational experience on our way to further profitable growth”, said Wintershall Dea CEO Mario Mehren.

Dawn Summers said: “I am excited to be joining Wintershall Dea as COO. The world is changing, the journey to a more sustainable future has begun. Together we have a great opportunity to build a solid business that will help shape the future.”

