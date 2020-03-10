Ocean Installer Wins Subsea Cable Installation Job in China

Norway's offshore installation company Ocean Installer has won a deal to deliver and install a subsea power cable in China, as part of CNOOC Liuhua 16-2 oil field development in the South China Sea.

In what is the company's second contract in China, Ocean Installer will carry out the work as a subcontractor to COOEC Subsea Technology Co., Ltd., which is responsible for the deepwater SURF (Structures, Umbilicals, Risers, Flowlines) EPCI scope towards end-client CNOOC.

Work has already begun, with installation season in the summer of 2020 utilizing the ultra-deepwater multipurpose, flex-lay subsea construction vessel Connector, owned by Ocean Yield AS.

"This is Ocean Installer’s second job in China. Ocean Installer’s global subsea construction knowledge and expertise will be used to complement our client’s capability to ensure overall success for the project, and we believe this type of cooperation will be important going forward in what is a new geographic market adding to our strong backlog of projects to be executed over the next years” says Odd Strømsnes, CEO of Ocean Installer.

The project will be managed in close cooperation with COOEC Subsea Technology team in Shenzhen, the Norwegian company said.

Ocean Installer’s project management and engineering team will be based in Houston, and be supported by Ocean Installer’s main office in Stavanger, Norway.

The Liuhua 16-2 oil field, operated by CNOOC, is located approximately 240 km south of Hong Kong at a water depth of approximately 400 meters



