Subsea7 Gets Shell’s Contract for Deepwater Development off US

Subsea7 has secured a sizeable contract by Shell for the Kaikias Waterflood project, a deepwater development in the Mars-Ursa Basin, off the Louisiana coast in the United States.

The scope of work includes the transportation and installation of a subsea umbilical, riser, and a rigid flowline in water depths of up to 1,650 meters.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately from Subsea7's Houston, Texas office, with offshore operations scheduled for 2027.

The exact value of the contract has not been disclosed, but Subsea7 defines a sizeable contract as being between $50 million and $150 million.

"This award strengthens our long-standing and successful collaboration with Shell. We are bringing our deepwater experience to the Kaikias development and delivering cost-effective solutions that will support safe and efficient project execution, helping Shell maximize long-term value from the field,” said Craig Broussard, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Gulf of Mexico.

To remind, Shell reached a final investment decision (FID) on a waterflood project at its Kaikias field in the Gulf of America back in December 2025.

The waterflood project is estimated to increase recoverable resource volume by approximately 60 million metric barrels of oil equivalent (P50).