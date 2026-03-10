Acteon’s 2H Acquires Upstream Engineering to Expand Offshore Capability

Acteon has acquired Houston-based engineering, procurement and construction specialist Upstream Engineering through its engineering consultancy 2H, expanding the company’s offshore engineering capabilities and strengthening its fixed platform offering.

Upstream Engineering has more than two decades of experience delivering fixed platform solutions across the Americas, including early production systems, marginal field developments and infrastructure expansions.

The company has engineered platforms for water depths of up to 150 meters, more than doubling the existing fixed platform depth capability of 2H. The combined portfolio now spans infrastructure ranging from nearshore terminals and jetties to complex offshore structures.

Acteon said the acquisition reflects changing market conditions, as operators increasingly seek lower capital expenditure developments and simpler field architectures.

By integrating Upstream Engineering’s platform design and turnkey project expertise with 2H’s capabilities in risers, foundations and SURF systems, the company plans to offer a broader engineering service covering subsea systems, deepwater developments and nearshore infrastructure.

“We’re delighted to welcome Upstream Engineering into the Acteon family. Their long-established platform engineering expertise complements 2H’s subsea and SURF strengths. Operators are working in increasingly cost-constrained environments and are looking for simpler, leaner and more capital efficient development solutions. Together, we can deliver exactly that – an integrated, technically rigorous and commercially attractive offering across the full engineering spectrum,” said Brice Bouffard, Chief Executive Officer of Acteon.