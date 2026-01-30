Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas Plans Ramp-Up in Exploration, Production Over Three Years

Published

(Credit: Petronas)
(Credit: Petronas)

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Thursday it will ramp up exploration and production over the next three years to strengthen domestic energy security.

Petronas said it aims to maintain domestic output at close to two million barrels of oil equivalent per day between 2026 and 2028, and will continue investing in exploration, deepwater development, enhanced oil recovery and new production sharing contracts awarded under the Malaysia bid round in 2024.

"This includes intensifying exploration in new and mature areas, accelerating appraisal of recent discoveries, and ensuring timely maturation of resources to sustain base production," it said in its 2026 to 2028 activity outlook report.

The development and exploration of wells will increase from 79 in 2025 to 91 in 2026, growing to 100 by 2028, the report showed. Similarly, Petronas said that its well plugging and abandonment activities will rise from 63 in 2025 to 70 in 2026 and 80 by 2028.

Petronas said that key projects such as Belud, Kurma Manis, and Sepat will play a pivotal role in meeting production targets.

For its downstream business, Petronas said it will enhance operational efficiency and reliability as well as capitalize on global petroleum market recovery.

Petronas said under its gas and maritime business, it plans to focus on Malaysia’s energy supply by leveraging existing infrastructure and liquefied natural gas facilities in the short term, adding that it will optimize operations at Bintulu and floating liquefied natural gas units while exploring value-added options such as converting vessels into floating storage units.

"In the medium to long term, our focus areas will include transforming the portfolio for sustainability by expanding regasification, adding a third FLNG facility, upgrading pipelines, and exploring gas-to-power and energy transition investments," it said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru and Ashley Tang in Kuala Lumpur, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Nando / Adobe Stock

Equinor Extends Seadrill Drillship’s Stay off Brazil
© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock

Australia and Timor-Leste Push to Advance Greater Sunrise...
West Capella drillship (Credit: Seadrill)

Seadrill Firms Up Offshore Drilling Workload with...
Suksan Salamander FSO (Credit: Samos Energy)

Samos Energy Buys Suksan Salamander FSO from Altera...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Equinor Extends Seadrill Drillship’s Stay off Brazil

Equinor Extends Seadrill Drill

MODEC Partners with Eld Energy, Delta to Advance FPSO Decarbonization

MODEC Partners with Eld Energy

Conrad, Empyrean Agree Settlement Framework Over Duyung PSC Interests

Conrad, Empyrean Agree Settlem

Seaway7 Secures Offshore Wind Work in Germany

Seaway7 Secures Offshore Wind

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine