Subsea 7 to Tie Murphy's Discoveries to King's Quay FPS

Offshore installation contractor Subsea 7 on Tuesday said it had won a contract from Murphy Oil for the provision of the subsea installation services related to the Samurai, Khaleesi, and Mormont developments in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The contract is related to the tie-back of seven offshore wells to the semi-submersible production unit. The King’s Quay floating production unit will be located around 175 miles south of New Orleans in the Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Subsea 7 did not provide the exact value of the contract but said the contract was a "substantial" one. Subsea 7 defines a substantial contract as between $150 million and $300 million.

The project scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of all subsea equipment including PLETs, PLEMs, umbilicals and distribution hardware, production and export flowlines and jumpers, as well as the wet tow in the Gulf of Mexico to the fields and mooring system installation of the semi-submersible floating production system.

Project management and engineering will start immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Houston, Texas. Fabrication of the flowlines and risers will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase in Ingleside, Texas, with offshore operations occurring in 2021.

The King’s Quay FPS is scheduled to go into service in 2022, with Murphy serving as operator. Designed to process up to 80 thousand barrels of oil per day and up to 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Khaleesi / Mormont and Samurai fields, the facility will be located in Green Canyon Block 433.

According to a recent presentation by Murphy Oil, the Samurai, Khaleesi and Mormont developments are expected to produce first oil in the first half of 2022.

The contract for the transportation of the floating production system - being built in South Korea - was awarded to Cosco Shipping in September 2019. Once completed, the floating production unit will be transported in 2021 to the Gulf of Mexico on board the 50,000mt dwt semi-submersible vessel Xiang He Kou.