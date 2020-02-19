TGS in Senegal Seismic Survey

Norwegian seismic data provider TGS has said it has completed the acquisition of its latest 3D survey offshore Senegal, SN-UDO-19.

This latest stand-alone survey is located in northern Senegal and follows a further recently completed survey, SS-UDO-19, in the south of the country, TGS said.

TGS will make the fast track data available during the second quarter of 2020. The full dataset will be available by Q4 2020.



Upon completion of SN-UDO-19, the acquisition vessel, BGP Prospector, moved 200 kilometers north to begin a further survey today to acquire 2,024 square kilometers of 3D seismic data in northern Senegal.

Once again in partnership with GeoPartners and Petrosen, the 3D survey, OUP-NORD-20, will cover a block that is currently open and included in the present license round launched in Dakar on 31st January, TGS said.



The data being acquired will illuminate deepwater fan systems that have already proved effective inboard of the 3D with the Yakaar and Tortue discoveries and will be key to supporting the licensing round across this acreage.



Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “It is great to see that the new data being acquired will be used to unlock the as-yet unexplored deep-water potential of this emerging world-class hydrocarbon basin. We are proud to be bringing this data to our clients in order to enable future discoveries.”