Subsea7 Hires Worley for Northern Lights CCS Fabrication Job

Worley Rosenberg has secured a contract from Subsea7 to fabricate subsea structures and spools for the second phase of Norway's Northern Lights carbon capture and storage (CCS) development.

The contract covers fabrication of key subsea infrastructure supporting the expansion of the carbon dioxide transportation and storage system beneath the North Sea.

The award builds on Worley Rosenberg's involvement in the first phase of Northern Lights, for which it delivered comparable subsea structures and spools in 2023.

The infrastructure will support the transportation of captured CO2 from industrial emitters to permanent geological storage beneath the seabed.

“This award strengthens our position in the growing subsea market and further expands our role in delivering infrastructure that enables large-scale CO2 reduction,” said Jan Narvestad, Managing Director of Worley Rosenberg.

Northern Lights is part of Norway's Longship CCS initiative and is designed to transport and permanently store captured industrial CO2.

The project's first phase is operational, with the first CO2 volumes transported and stored in 2025 through the receiving terminal at Øygarden, outside Bergen.

Following the final investment decision for Phase 2 in March 2025, the development is being expanded to increase annual CO2 transport and storage capacity from 1.5 million tonnes to more than 5 million tonnes by 2028.

The latest fabrication award marks Worley Rosenberg's continued participation in the project as Northern Lights advances its offshore CO2 transport and storage infrastructure.