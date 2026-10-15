BW Energy Confirms Commercial Oil in Two Appraisal Wells off Gabon

BW Energy has confirmed commercial oil volumes in two appraisal wells at the Dussafu field offshore Gabon, identifying approximately 8 million to 9 million barrels of gross recoverable oil and paving the way for two additional production wells.

The company said the results from the 10P2 and 10P1 appraisal wells support an expansion of its drilling program, with the first additional production well to be drilled during the ongoing MaBoMo Phase 2 campaign.

The 10P2 appraisal well encountered a 30-metre oil column in the Gamba reservoir, with formation evaluation confirming good porosity and permeability.

Wireline logging and pressure testing indicate that a production well at the location could initially deliver more than 5,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) gross, comparable to recent MaBoMo Phase 1 wells.

BW Energy estimates incremental recovery from the 10P2 location at approximately 6 million barrels gross, with the planned production well expected to achieve a payback period of less than one year.

The 10P1 appraisal well encountered a 16-metre oil column in a separate accumulation, with formation evaluation confirming good reservoir quality and movable oil.

The results support another production well at 10P1, although its drilling schedule will be determined alongside other Dussafu activities, including the Bourdon Phase 1 development.

“The discovery of oil in both appraisal wells is another strong result at Dussafu and brings our track record as operator to 13 successful exploration and appraisal wells out of 14. Our decision to drill the appraisal wells ahead of the production wells has paid off. We have proved additional volumes and can add at least one high-value, fast-track well with a short pay-back time to the current program,” said Carl K. Arnet, BW Energy Chief Executive Officer.

The drilling rig is now moving to the MaBoMo facility, where BW Energy will first replace the electrical submersible pump on an existing Hibiscus production well.

The company will then drill four MaBoMo Phase 2 production wells, followed by a fifth well targeting the newly appraised 10P2 accumulation.

Each well is expected to deliver initial production of approximately 5,000 bopd gross. With production starting sequentially, the MaBoMo Phase 2 development is expected to add up to 20,000 bopd gross at peak.

First oil from the campaign remains scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Following the MaBoMo drilling program, BW Energy plans to drill another infill well at the Tortue field before proceeding with Bourdon Phase 1, which is targeting first oil in the first quarter of 2028.

Additional appraisal drilling at Walt Whitman and in the Bourdon area is planned for 2028, with further development activity dependent on the results.

Together, the planned developments support BW Energy's long-term production target of 30,000 to 45,000 bopd gross from the Dussafu licence.

BW Energy operates Dussafu with a 73.5% working interest, alongside Panoro Energy with 17.5% and Gabon Oil Company with 9%.