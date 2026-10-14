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DOF Inks Extension Deal for Skandi Nomad Subsea Vessel

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(Credit: DOF Group)
(Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Group has secured a contract extension for its construction support vessel (CSV) Skandi Nomad.

The 12-month extension will keep the vessel on firm contract until November 2027.

The extension follows the exercise of an existing contract option, DOF said.

The company classified the value of the option period as limited, representing a contract worth less than $15 million under its contract value reporting system.

Skandi Nomad, built in 2010, is designed for subsea operations across a range of water depths and environmental conditions.

Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Support Vessels

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