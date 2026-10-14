Aventa Acquires Irish Sea Contractors to Expand Offshore Services

Aventa has acquired Irish Sea Contractors (ISC), an Ireland-based marine contractor specializing in subsea cable projects, commercial diving and marine civil engineering, as part of its strategy to expand offshore operations and installation capabilities.

The acquisition combines Aventa's engineering, consulting and offshore installation activities with ISC's experience in subsea cable landfalls, nearshore installation, marine infrastructure construction and underwater inspection, repair and maintenance.

ISC, based in County Wexford, has more than 40 years of experience in marine contracting, including fibre-optic and power cable projects across Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe.

Its activities cover cable landfalls, pull-ins, nearshore installation, burial, protection and remedial works, alongside port and harbour construction and maintenance.

The acquisition also brings ISC's AERSUB subsea cable repair solution, which has received DNV qualification, into Aventa's service portfolio.

Aventa said the transaction would strengthen its ability to combine engineering and planning with offshore execution, particularly for offshore wind, interconnector and other marine energy and transmission projects.

The company plans to invest in ISC's Irish operations, expand its services and create additional skilled positions. It also intends to establish a presence in Dublin to support clients and develop new projects.

“Building our Operations business is a strategic priority for Aventa. ISC brings experienced teams, established client relationships and a strong record of delivering complex marine work. Together, we can support a wider range of projects and take greater responsibility across their lifecycle,” said Antoine Bosc, CEO and Co-Founder of Aventa.

Following the acquisition, ISC Managing Director Áine Kinsella will also assume leadership of Aventa's Operations business unit.

Kinsella will continue to lead ISC, which will retain its established name in Ireland.

Aventa said the combined business intends to expand its subsea cable installation and repair capabilities across telecommunications and power transmission markets.