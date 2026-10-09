Valeura Starts Wassana Platform Installation Offshore Thailand

Valeura Energy has started offshore installation work at its Wassana oil field redevelopment project in the Gulf of Thailand, marking a milestone in the development of a new central processing platform (CPP).

The company confirmed the start of offshore installation in an October 9 update, following the early completion of onshore construction of the CPP earlier in the month.

The platform and its supporting jacket were subsequently loaded onto vessels for transportation to the Wassana field, located in Block G10/48, where Valeura holds a 100% operated interest.

The installation follows the completion of an oil export pipeline in September, which will connect the new CPP to a floating storage and offloading vessel.

Valeura is targeting first oil from the new platform around the beginning of the second quarter of 2027, approximately two months earlier than originally planned.

(Credit: Valeura Energy)

Development drilling is expected to begin in late 2026, with the company having arranged for the Shelf Enterprise drilling rig to start its charter on November 1.

The rig is scheduled to initially drill additional wells at the Nong Yao field before moving to Wassana to support the accelerated redevelopment program.

The new Wassana CPP is expected to achieve a production plateau of approximately 7,500 barrels of oil per day. Valeura estimates that accelerating the project's start-up by two months could add around 430,000 barrels of oil production in 2027 compared with its original development schedule.

Valeura approved the Wassana redevelopment in 2025 to increase recoverable oil volumes and extend the field's economic life beyond what could be achieved using the existing mobile offshore production unit, Ingenium, which is expected to be decommissioned around the end of 2027.

The new platform has also been designed to accommodate potential future tie-ins from satellite production facilities targeting additional oil accumulations north and south of the field.

Valeura has described Wassana as its first organic greenfield development in Thailand and the largest capital project undertaken by the company.

The redevelopment remains on budget, although the accelerated schedule has brought some spending forward from 2027 into 2026.