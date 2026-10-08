Legasea Launches Subsea Basket Rental Program

Subsea Equipment specialists Legasea have launched a new basket rental service for decommissioning and seabed clearance projects, offering credit against rental costs when recovered equipment can be reused.

The service uses a fleet of five subsea baskets, sourced surplus from a major oil and gas operator, and fully refurbished and rectified by Legasea.

Each basket is rated for a 5,000 kg maximum payload (7,500 kg maximum gross weight) and carries a unique ALBA identification number for traceability.

When baskets are returned carrying recovered subsea equipment, Legasea assesses the items at its permitted Westhill facility. Equipment that can be cleaned, refurbished and recertified is credited against the client's rental. Depending on the equipment recovered, this can significantly reduce the net cost of the baskets.

Credit depends on equipment type, condition and assessment outcome, and is subject to agreed terms. NORM-contaminated items are not accepted, but permitted sub-contractors can manage these items if required.