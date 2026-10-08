Lamprell Picks IMI for Offshore Platforms and Jackets Fabrication

Lamprell has signed an agreement with International Maritime Industries (IMI) to fabricate several offshore structures, including a production platform and jackets, at IMI's Ras Al-Khair facility in Saudi Arabia.

The fabrication work forms part of an offshore engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) project being delivered by Lamprell.

The agreement marks the first offshore production platform and jacket fabrication scope undertaken at IMI's Ras Al-Khair yard, expanding the facility's activities beyond shipbuilding.

IMI is a joint venture between Aramco, Lamprell, Bahri and Hyundai Heavy Industries, with Lamprell among its founding shareholders.

“This agreement is a defining step in IMI’s journey beyond shipbuilding. By taking on the fabrication of offshore structures for the first time, we are demonstrating the depth and versatility of our capabilities and reinforcing our role as a diversified, world-class industrial partner to Saudi Arabia’s energy sector,” said Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, IMI’s Chief Executive.

The agreement will draw on Lamprell's offshore EPCI and fabrication experience while supporting the development of IMI's offshore construction capabilities and local industrial capacity in Saudi Arabia.

Located at Ras Al-Khair on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast, IMI's facility is being developed to support shipbuilding, offshore rig construction and vessel maintenance and repair.

Once fully operational, the yard is designed to build six offshore rigs and more than 40 vessels annually, including very large crude carriers, and provide maintenance and repair services for up to 250 vessels and 15 rigs per year.

Financial terms, the number of structures to be fabricated and the project delivery schedule were not disclosed.