Eni Installs ‘World's First’ Purpose-Built Offshore CCS Platform

Eni CCUS Holding, jointly owned by Eni and BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), has completed the installation of the Douglas CCS platform in Liverpool Bay, off UK, describing it as the world's first purpose-built offshore platform dedicated to carbon capture and storage (CCS) for industrial decarbonization.

The platform will serve as the offshore hub of the Liverpool Bay CO2 transportation and storage system, which forms the backbone of the UK's HyNet industrial decarbonization cluster.

Douglas CCS will receive CO2 captured from industrial facilities across North West England and North Wales before directing it through a network of repurposed offshore pipelines to depleted natural gas reservoirs for permanent storage.

The platform comprises a 1,885-tonne topside, a 1,755-tonne supporting jacket and eight foundation piles weighing a combined 730 tonnes.

The facility was delivered in less than 18 months from contract award under an accelerated engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning program.

The installation forms part of the wider Liverpool Bay CCS development, which is approximately 50% complete.

The project combines new infrastructure with existing offshore assets, including pipelines and depleted gas reservoirs, to support CO2 transportation and storage.

Around 60% of total project expenditure is being directed through UK-based supply chains, with construction supporting more than 2,000 jobs. The project is expected to support approximately 200 to 300 long-term roles over more than 25 years of operation.