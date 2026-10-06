Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Normand Maximus CSV Set for $125M Ownership Transfer

Published

(Credit: Solstad Offshore)
(Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Solstad Offshore has exercised an option to purchase the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Maximus for $125 million via its subsidiary, with the acquisition scheduled to be completed in October 2027.

Solstad Offshore’s subsidiary Normand Maximus declared the purchase option on October 6, 2026, under a bareboat charter agreement signed with Maximus Shipping in October 2022.

The agreement gave Normand Maximus the right to acquire the vessel after five years of chartering, subject to 12 months' advance notice.

The bareboat charter will terminate when Maximus Shipping, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Maritime, delivers the vessel to Normand Maximus in October 2027.

Solstad Offshore intends to finance the $125 million purchase price through external debt financing.

Normand Maximus is the largest vessel in Solstad's fleet. The 178-meter CSV is equipped with a 900-tonne active heave-compensated crane and a 550-tonne vertical lay system and can accommodate up to 180 people.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Maritime CSV Construction Support Vessel

Related Offshore News

Acta Marine Christens Vestas-Chartered CSOV Newbuild
© wanfahmy / Adobe Stock

Mermaid Maritime Forms Nigerian Subsea Joint Venture
© yriy47 / Adobe Stock

Saudi Oil Surge Pushes Gulf of Oman Transfers to Capacity
© Yellow Boat / Adobe Stock

Hormuz Crude Oil Flows Reach 33.7 Million Barrels This...

Sponsored

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motio

Insight

Got Propane? Adoption in Port & Maritime Accelerates

Got Propane? Adoption in Port

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Sumitomo Corporation Global Metals, TFI Marine Introduce Mooring Solutions to Floating Offshore Wind

Sumitomo Corporation Global Me

FET Appoints Amariko as Dynacon Representative in Japan

FET Appoints Amariko as Dynaco

Chevron Joins SLB, TotalEnergies Digital Subsurface Collaboration

Chevron Joins SLB, TotalEnergi

Normand Maximus CSV Set for $125M Ownership Transfer

Normand Maximus CSV Set for $1

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine