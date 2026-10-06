Normand Maximus CSV Set for $125M Ownership Transfer

Solstad Offshore has exercised an option to purchase the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Maximus for $125 million via its subsidiary, with the acquisition scheduled to be completed in October 2027.

Solstad Offshore’s subsidiary Normand Maximus declared the purchase option on October 6, 2026, under a bareboat charter agreement signed with Maximus Shipping in October 2022.

The agreement gave Normand Maximus the right to acquire the vessel after five years of chartering, subject to 12 months' advance notice.

The bareboat charter will terminate when Maximus Shipping, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Maritime, delivers the vessel to Normand Maximus in October 2027.

Solstad Offshore intends to finance the $125 million purchase price through external debt financing.

Normand Maximus is the largest vessel in Solstad's fleet. The 178-meter CSV is equipped with a 900-tonne active heave-compensated crane and a 550-tonne vertical lay system and can accommodate up to 180 people.