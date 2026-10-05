Apache Workers Back Strike That Could Disrupt North Sea Pipeline

More than 160 offshore workers at Apache have backed strike action in a pay dispute that could disrupt operations at seven North Sea assets and potentially affect the Forties Pipeline System, trade union Unite said.

The industrial action, which could begin in October, involves workers on seven Apache assets associated with the Forties and Beryl oil fields and follows the rejection of a pay offer that Unite said ranged from a pay freeze to below-inflation increases.

The union said disruption could bring Apache's Charlie platform to a standstill, potentially reducing pressure sufficiently to shut down the Forties Pipeline System.

The Ineos-operated system handles about 29% of UK oil and 30% of its gas, according to Unite, which said any shutdown could also affect operators including Neo Next+, Harbour Energy, Serica Energy, CNOOC, Adura and BP.

The workers involved include electrical, instrument, mechanical and production technicians, as well as telecoms technicians and radio operators.

Unite also said Apache had set deadlines for reaching an agreement over back pay and indicated that payments could be withheld.

“Unite’s members are being left with no option but to take strike action. Any disruption to Apache’s platforms would have a direct hit on the Forties Pipeline and potentially severely affecting the UK’s fuel supplies," Unite industrial officer Stevie Davies said.

“The behaviour of Apache is reckless and it could have far reaching consequences for workers, operators and consumers.”

Apache North Sea Production Limited is part of APA Corporation, which recorded $1.7 billion in net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2026. APA reported net profit after tax of $1.3 billion on revenue of $6.6 billion in 2025.