Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ONGC Plans Major New Indian Oil Reserve

Published

© Muhammed / Adobe Stock
© Muhammed / Adobe Stock

India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC.NS will build a 1.75 million metric ton (MT) national strategic petroleum reserve in Mangalore in southern India, the company said in a stock exchange filing late Thursday.

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, was hit hard by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after Israel-U.S. attacks on Iran. About a fifth of the world's energy supplies pass through the waterway.

The South Asian nation is enhancing its energy cooperation with countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Japan, to strengthen its emergency stockpile.

ONGC would seek the federal government's permission for commercial use of the storage to be built in "national interest", it said in the filing.

New Delhi already allows commercial use of a part of its strategic storage built at three locations - Mangalore, Padur and Vizag - in southern India to store up to 5.33 MT of crude. These storage facilities are managed by the government-owned Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS, a subsidiary of ONGC, operates a 300,000 barrel per day refinery in Mangalore. It has already leased half of the 1.5 MT Mangalore SPR, while the remaining capacity is leased to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. of the UAE.

During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE earlier this year, ADNOC announced plans to increase crude oil storage in India to up to 30 million barrels.

ADNOC also announced that the UAE would explore potential crude storage at Fujairah as part of India's strategic reserve.

India also plans to build 4 MT of strategic storage at Chandikhol in the eastern state of Odisha and a new 2.5 MT facility at Padur in southern India.



(Reuters - Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SLB)

Eni Enlists OneSubsea for Deepwater Umbilical Supply off...
© alones / Adobe Stock

Hormuz Standoff Risks Chronic Instability for Gulf Oil...
SSV Catarina (Credit: Ventura Offshore)

Eni and Petronas JV Extend Ventura Offshore’s Drilling Job...
© hunterpic2013 / Adobe Stock

Oil Surges 3% on Renewed US-Iran Strikes

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote

Current News

Saipem, Subsea 7 Undergo EU Antitrust Investigation

Saipem, Subsea 7 Undergo EU An

Baltic Power Offshore Wind Farm Delivers First Electricity to Polish Grid

Baltic Power Offshore Wind Far

Eni Enlists OneSubsea for Deepwater Umbilical Supply off Indonesia

Eni Enlists OneSubsea for Deep

Petrobras Concludes Acquisition of São Tomé and Príncipe Offshore Block

Petrobras Concludes Acquisitio

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine