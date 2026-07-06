ADNOC Launches Global LNG Trading Powerhouse

ADNOC has launched a global liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing and trading platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market, bringing together the LNG marketing activities of ADNOC Gas and XRG with ADNOC Trading’s trading capabilities.

The integrated commercial platform is targeting 47 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of combined marketable LNG by 2035 and is designed to enhance flexibility and shipping optionality across ADNOC and XRG’s LNG portfolios.

The platform will support ADNOC Gas’ expanding LNG portfolio, including Ruwais LNG, and XRG’s international gas and infrastructure growth, while broadening customer access to LNG supply, trading and shipping capabilities.

“With LNG demand set to grow substantially, the world will need reliable, responsible and trusted suppliers at scale. This world-class, integrated commercial LNG platform brings together the full strength of ADNOC’s marketing, trading and shipping capabilities to create a single global hub in Abu Dhabi. It marks a step-change in scale, flexibility and optionality of our LNG marketing and trading platform and will further position ADNOC to meet the world’s growing demand for energy,” said Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and XRG Executive Chairman.

Rashid Al Mazrouei has been appointed Chief Marketing & Origination Officer (LNG), with responsibility for overseeing the marketing of the combined equity LNG portfolios of XRG and ADNOC Gas.

Long-term LNG marketing will be centralized under the combined platform, while ADNOC Trading will remain the counterparty for trading activities, with no change to existing customer interfaces.

ADNOC Gas’ existing commercial LNG arrangements will remain unchanged. The platform will support the optimization of its marketing activities for LNG volumes, including future Ruwais LNG volumes.

ADNOC Trading has built a third-party LNG portfolio within four years and operates offices in Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Geneva. XRG’s global LNG portfolio is supported by supply hubs and offices in London and Abu Dhabi.

In addition, ADNOC L&S has expanded its owned LNG fleet to 20 vessels, including 14 modern two-stroke carriers, supporting growing UAE LNG production and global trade.