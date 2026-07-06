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JERA Nex bp Boosts Belgian Offshore Wind Stakes

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(Credit: JERA Nex bp)
(Credit: JERA Nex bp)

JERA Nex bp has completed the acquisition of Sumitomo Corporation’s stakes in the Northwester 2 and Nobelwind offshore wind farms, increasing its ownership of the two Belgian projects.

The transaction raises JERA Nex bp’s ownership of the 219 MW Northwester 2 wind farm to 100% through the acquisition of Sumitomo’s 30% stake.

The joint venture also acquired Sumitomo’s 39.02% holding in the 165 MW Nobelwind wind farm, increasing its total ownership stake in the project to 80.1%.

JERA Nex bp developed, constructed and operates both offshore wind farms from its operations hub in Ostend, Belgium. Northwester 2 was commissioned in 2020, while Nobelwind was commissioned in 2017 as the second phase of the Belwind offshore wind farm.

“As we build JERA Nex bp, our focus is on disciplined investment and growth. This transaction strengthens our position in an attractive portfolio of assets that we operate and know very well. Belgium has been central to our offshore wind journey for more than a decade, and we remain committed to safely and reliably delivering renewable energy through these projects for years to come,” said Zlati Christov, Chief Investment Officer at JERA Nex bp.

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