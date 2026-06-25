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Baker Hughes to Supply Subsea Systems Azule Energy’s Field off Angola

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(Credit: Baker Hughes)
(Credit: Baker Hughes)

Baker Hughes has secured a significant contract award from Azule Energy to supply subsea production systems for the Greater PAJ development offshore Angola.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide deepwater horizontal tree systems for the ultra-deepwater greenfield project, as well as subsea control modules, intervention workover control systems and associated connection, distribution and topside equipment.

The company will also provide integrated tooling and services to support installation, commissioning and production operations from its facilities in Angola, using its local supply chain.

"Ultra-deepwater developments demand unmatched reliability and performance to ensure that production is safe, efficient and sustained over the life of the field.

"By combining Baker Hughes' industry-leading offshore production technology with expertise honed through decades of experience of operating Angola's deepwater fields, we can help Azule optimize production and deliver energy more effectively across Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Amerino Gatti, Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment.

Baker Hughes’ deepwater horizontal tree systems are designed for ultra-deepwater environments with an operating threshold of up to 10,000 pounds per square inch and water depths of up to 10,000 feet.

The delivery of the subsea trees is expected to begin in 2027.

Technology Subsea Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas Subsea Systems

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